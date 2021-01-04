Dundalk boss Giovagnoli confirms club have delayed return to training by three weeks

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnli says the club have delayed their return to pre-season training by three weeks after the FAI confirmed that the start of the 2021 League of Ireland season had been put back.

As the FAI Cup holders trumpeted the decision by key man Michael Duffy to sign a new contract, despite strong interest from other clubs in Ireland as well as the UK, the Co Louth club have reshaped their pre-season plans for the new campaign.

The FAI stated over the weekend that the new Premier Division season, due to begin on February 26th, would now start up on March 19th, so Dundalk will delay pre-season training, having planned to report back next Sunday.

"Right now, we are looking at restarting on January 30th but, individually, the players will start before that and our fitness coach Graham Norton has already sent them on their plans," coach Giovagnoli told the club's website.

"We are going to try and find out when the first game, the President's Cup, will take place, and from there we will count back and see how many weeks we need to prepare."

Giovagnoli talked up the importance of their ability to retain Duffy, Dundalk losing Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare since the end of last season.

"Mikey was a player that we really wanted to keep at Dundalk," he said.

"It was just a matter of trying to find a deal for him because he was out of contract. I think he was always willing to stay but when you have to sign a contract then it becomes a bit of business between the player and the club.

"The club always wanted Mikey to stay and they did their best to keep him. He is a top player for us and I think the chairman Bill Hulsizer and the sporting director Jim Magilton did a good job keeping him here."

