Dundalk book European place with victory over Bohemians

A year ago this week, the local consortium bidding to take over Dundalk from the unpopular departing owners Peak6 feared their deal was dead and buried.

Unexpectedly, the mood music from the USA changed, terms were agreed, and the course of the club’s history was altered, steered towards a better place.

A return to European football was the immediate short term target for new manager Stephen O’Donnell, recruited from St Patrick’s Athletic in a rancorous winter with the view to making it happen.

This win combined with a defeat for his former employer in Sligo has carried them over the line.

In keeping with the run-in, it was far from emphatic. They have limped to third after briefly threatening to challenge for the title, with the awarding of three points for a game they lost in Sligo due to an admin error giving them a cushion that was desperately needed.

But all of the details will fade into memory with O’Donnell now able to plan for next year with an extra €250,000 in the bank.

A contentious first half was key. The referee’s report of this game may go beyond the business of what happened on the pitch.

Midway through it, the Dundalk stadium announcer interrupted play to say that the game was in danger of being stopped because of abuse aimed in the direction of one of the assistant referees.

It subsequently emerged that the official in question was Michelle O’Neill, a trailblazer in her field, who was stationed in front of a section of the ground dominated by away supporters. Presumably, full details will emerge in due course.

Unfortunately, the spotlight fell on the officials for a very different reason within seconds of that unusual episode.

There were no appeals from the natives when local winger Ryan O’Kane lost his balance in his attempt to execute a mazy run.

The man in the middle Adriano Reale saw a foul where there was none, an error that became very significant when David McMillan stood up to produce a stunning 25-yard-free kick that flew past Reece Byrne.

Declan Devine gave the highly-rated 17-year-old netminder an opportunity to impress, but there was little he could do to prevent that goal.

He was picking the ball out of the net again six minutes before the interval when McMillan’s through ball released Runar Hauge, the Norwegian winger on-loan from Hibs who picked the pocket of the hapless Max Murphy before speeding through to score. Interestingly, Hauge’s brother Jens Petter was in action for Gent against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Thursday evening.

Dundalk’s mission to get closer to Rovers is reliant on a return to UEFA competitions, yet their hold on third looked shaky in the early stages here with the interval scoreline misleading.

Devine had also restored Liam Burt to the side, a short term pragmatic move given he’s likely to be playing for a rival next term unless a UK option emerges. Burt threatened early with Bohs coming close on three occasions before McMillan’s opener.

However, Dundalk gained control after the breakthrough, operating with greater intensity as Bohs temporarily lost their way.

Still, they will argue that the key moments went against them here and it was only poor finishing and one fine stop from Nathan Sheppard that prevented them from closing the deficit in a spell of pressure around the hour mark.

Dundalk had reason to believe they had weathered the storm, and O’Donnell made changes in an attempt to refresh legs and see it out.

With the news from The Showground favourable, it all seemed in hand but Ethan Varion’s header with two minutes of normal time remaining added tension to the conclusion. But there would be no late twist.

Dundalk: Sheppard, Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone; Hauge (Adams 64), Bradley (Benson 86), O’Kane (Ward 77); McMillan (Martin 77).

Bohemians: Byrne, Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy (Mullins 79); Flores; Twardek (McDaid 48), McManus, Clarke, Burt; Varian.

Referee: Adriano Reale.