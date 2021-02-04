Dundalk bid to sign Korean striker Han Eui-Gwon hits work permit issues

Work permit rules look set to scupper Dundalk's attempt to sign Korean attacker Han Eui-Gwon.

Dundalk have agreed a deal in principle to sign the 26-year-old who was most recently with Suwon Bluewings in the K-League.

However, he does not meet the terms of criteria for non-EU players agreed between the FAI and Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The established rules are the product of a long standing arrangement to formalise a process for bringing in outside recruits while also ensuring they have a pedigree which does not block the path of Irish and EU players.

A prospective addition needs to have played 25pc of the competitive games for his old team in the previous calendar year.

Han Eui-Gwon was only involved in 22pc of fixtures and therefore falls short.

Dundalk have not given up hope of bringing in the player and have launched an appeal that is understood to be built around the impact that Covid-19 had on the schedule in 2020.

But they are also exploring other options in the event they are unsuccessful.

As part of a strategy favoured by their US owners, the Louth club have spread the recruitment net wide over the winter and have brought in players from Latvia, Norway, Albania, the Faroe Islands while they have also looked at American options and an attempt to bring in a Canadian also met with difficulty.

Dundalk officials have previously spoken of how bringing a player in from Korea might capture attention in a new part of the world.

