Dundalk back on top of the table after overcoming dogged Bohemians

Dundalk return to European competition next week sitting top of the pile domestically after overcoming a sluggish start to run out 2-0 winners over Bohemians at Oriel Park this evening.

Speaking last Wednesday, Stephen Kenny described league fixtures between European ties as a “slog” and, for large periods, this was no exception as his below-par side struggled to get out of gear.

However, Seán Hoare’s 31st-minute header and Patrick Hoban’s early second-half penalty were enough to give Dundalk their 11th straight league win – a new club record – and propel them one point ahead of Cork City at the summit.

Dundalk fly to Cyprus with their Europa League tie with AEK Larnaca balanced on a knife-edge but Kenny’s team selection here was a clear indication of his desire to reclaim the league title. Dean Jarvis, a straight swap for Dane Massey, was the only change to the side that drew 0-0 with AEK in the first leg 72 hours earlier.

Keith Long’s Bohs made the trip north buoyed by a 6-0 win over Bray Wanderers nine days earlier and Daniel Kelly, who scored twice in that game, had the night’s first opening, testing Gary Rogers in the eighth minute.

The Gypsies continued to pose the Dundalk back four a number of problems and Chris Shields, who excelled throughout, had to get back and stop Dinny Corcoran in his tracks after the striker robbed Brian Gartland and headed for goal with intent.

Dundalk took time to shake Thursday night’s exertions from the legs and both Michael Duffy and Hoban fired wayward efforts over the top. They held the advantage going into the break, though, thanks to Hoare’s second goal of the season against Bohs, the 24-year-old meeting a Duffy corner to beat Shane Supple with a fine header.

All of Bohemians’ good work was undone six minutes after the restart when Jarvis was taken down by Dan Casey in the penalty area and Hoban made no mistake, sweeping home goal number 21 of the season.

With the game all but put to bed, Kenny was able to give Patrick McEleney half an hour while Georgie Kelly was handed his league debut on a very satisfactory night for the natives but it was Bohs who almost finished with a flourish and substitute Keith Ward was very unlucky to be denied by the woodwork in the dying minutes.

DUNDALK – Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Jarvis; Shields, Benson (Chvedukas 75); Connolly (McEleney 59), McGrath, Duffy; Hoban (Kelly 85).

BOHEMIANS – Supple; Lyons, Casey, Morris, Leahy; Kelly, Lunney (Ward 59), Buckley, Brennan (Byrne 56), Devaney; Corcoran (Grant 75).

REF – R Hennessy

