Dundalk appoint ex-Waterford boss Alan Reynolds as assistant manager

Newly appointed assistant manager Alan Reynolds poses for a portrait ahead of a Dundalk training session at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have confirmed the appointment of ex-Waterford boss Alan Reynolds as their assistant manager.

Reynolds will link up with Vinny Perth’s backroom team after his decision to step away from the Blues amid the uncertainty around the club’s position.

The 46-year-old replaces Ruaidhri Higgins, who left the Oriel Park club to join Stephen Kenny’s Ireland staff.

But Reynolds is also expected to have a role in the new Ireland era as a part time member of U-21 manager Jim Crawford’s coaching team.

"Dundalk is a fantastic club and I’ll be working with a fantastic group of players so it would have been hard to turn down an offer like this," said Reynolds.

"I’m really looking forward to it. I need to adapt to becoming an assistant again and helping Vinny and John (Gill). It’s something I’ll have to get used to again but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now."

Reynolds has previously worked as a deputy for Kenny at Derry City and had stints on the coaching team at St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City before returning to manage his hometown club.

But he grew frustrated with the club’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and was vocal about his frustration when he learned via an email that the staff were being laid off.

Reynolds felt that owner Lee Power could have handled that situation better.

Power’s status with the Blues has been a subject of debate since he vented his frustration at the authorities for the UEFA licensing ruling that cost Reynolds’ charges European football last term after they qualified on the pitch.

He subsequently cut the budget and a recent dispute surrounding his position at Swindon had raised fears that it might impact on his Irish investment.

