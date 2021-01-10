Dundalk announce signing of Faroe Islands international Sonni Ragnar Nattestad

Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli has confirmed another signing ahead of the new season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk have added another international player to their squad for 2021 with the capture of Faroe Islands player Sonni Ragnar Nattestad.

The Lilywhites, who had already secured the services of Latvian cap Raivis Jurkovskis and keeper Alessio Abibi, an underage international with Albania, have high hopes for Nattestad, who has been capped 31 times by the Faroes.

"Sonni is a national team player with international experience and a player I have followed for a long time," says Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli.

"He was a big talent when he was young and went to play overseas in Denmark, Iceland and in Norway, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed him for Molde.

"He’s really big, strong and physical. He is six foot six, left-footed, fast and good on the ball so he is exactly the kind of centre-back we were looking for. I am really happy that he has signed for Dundalk and I’m looking forward to having him in the squad."

Online Editors