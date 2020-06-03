Dundalk announce losses of €1.2million last year despite LOI title win

The Dundalk squad celebrate their 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title win at Oriel Park last October. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk FC lost €1.2million last year despite their success of retaining their Premier Division title, according to accounts published by the Co Louth club.

Dundalk today posted their accounts for 2019 on their website, and having recorded a loss of just under €676,001 for 2018, they also had a trading loss of €1,226,067 last year.

The Co Louth club won the Premier Division and also picked up three cups while also playing in four games in UEFA competition in 2019, losing to Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the Champions League, followed by a Europa League exit to Slovan Bratislava.

The accounts also show that the number of employees at the club in 2019 rose to 39, from 34.

Dundalk are due to resume full training, along with the three other Premier Division clubs who hope to play in Europe this summer, on Monday, with a restart likely in a mini-tournament, behind closed doors, in July.

The Lilywhites along with Bohemians, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers are awaiting the outcome of a UEFA meeting on June 17th for an update on when they can expect to play in Europe this summer.

