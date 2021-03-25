Dundalk announce another overseas signing as South Korean Han Jeongwoo moves to Oriel Park 

Dundalk have completed the signing of South Korean winger Han Jeongwoo as part of an attempt to capture attention in a brand new market.

The Oriel Park club are keen to broaden their horizons in terms of player recruitment and failed in an earlier attempt to bring in his compatriot Han Eui-gwon because he didn't meet work permit regulations.

But former South Korean underage international Han meets the criteria, having played regularly for former club Suwon FC as they secured promotion from K League 2 last term.

It's not the first time he's gone on his travels as the 22-year-old previously spent a year in Kazakhstan.

"Han is a very good player with a fantastic attitude and work ethic and we feel he will be a big asset to Dundalk FC," said Dundalk's sporting director Jim Magilton.

“His signing opens up a whole new avenue for the club to showcase and enhance our brand - as well as the League of Ireland's - in Asia which is something we are all very excited by at Oriel Park."

Han said: "I am very excited to be in Ireland for the first time in my life. I hope I can do really well with my teammates and I’m looking forward to training and playing with them.

“All players dream of playing in Europe and when they see this news, Korean fans will be very surprised. I was in Kazakhstan before and now I’m in Ireland and I believe I have to prove myself here. I’ll show people I have the ability to survive in this league and to play in Europe.”

The player will come into the Dundalk squad for Friday's league game with Finn Harps.

