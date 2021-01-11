Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers competing to sign former League of Ireland star Richie Towell

Richie Towell could be headed back to the League of Ireland. Picture credit: Paul Mohan / SPORTSFILE

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are in competition to sign Richie Towell but he is unlikely to be available until the summer.

Towell (29) is mulling over a return to Ireland with his family when his contract with big spending Salford City expires at the end of this English season.

The Dubliner is on the comeback trail from injury and is expected to return to full fitness within the next fortnight.

He is in the short-term plans of manager Richie Wellens so will be with Salford for the coming months barring a sudden change of plan.

However, both Rovers and Dundalk are alert to the possibility of signing Towell on a pre-contract arrangement.

Similar to recent negotiations that saw Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare move from Dundalk to Tallaght, Rovers are in a strong position because they are willing to put a long term contract on the table.

But Towell has strong links with Dundalk where his career was reborn in a three-season spell under Stephen Kenny that concluded with an outstanding 2015 campaign where he was the dominant player in the country.

There was considerable fanfare around his move to Brighton but he failed to make the breakthrough there and had more success on loan at Rotherham, where he won promotion from League One in his first season and then returned for a full Championship campaign.

Eyebrows were raised when he opted to drop down two divisions to join Salford in League Two ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, with the 'Class of 92' backed club in a position to see off suitors at higher levels.

He scored five goals in an interrupted campaign that ended in disappointment and suffered an injury in October just after winning his place back in the side.

Online Editors