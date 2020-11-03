Dundalk aiming to put league distractions to one side and get off the mark in Europe

DUNDALK midfielder John Mountney feels the club can put league distractions to the side and get off the mark in the Europa League this week.

The long-serving Mayoman has got the nod from Filippo Giovagnoli for both of the club’s group stage games with his ability to cover ground on the right side strengthening his case.

It’s been a busy schedule for the League of Ireland side, especially as they still have work to do to wrap up third spot – and a guaranteed Euro return – with a point required from the visit of Sligo on Sunday.

However, Mountney said the players know how to refocus and concentrate on Thursday’s away day with a Rapid Vienna side that is also pointless from its two games to date.

“Ideally you’d want that (European certainty)," said Mountney when asked if it would be preferable to have nothing riding on the Sligo game. "You’d want to have that wrapped up and you can focus more on your European games but we’re not in that situation.

"It’s tough (playing at three- or four-day intervals) but at the same time we switch off and we recover well as a team," continued Mountney, speaking after his club’s 1-1 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic.

"We’ll be straight into video analysis on Rapid Vienna. There will be no one fatigued mentally or physically because we know we have to get on with it and need a bit of a performance on Thursday.

"Watching the Arsenal game against Rapid Vienna the week before, Rapid had four or five very good chances at home to Arsenal and could have got a result from it, so we know it’s going to be a very tough game. Our lads are mentally strong and we know we’re well capable of getting points on the board. That won’t faze us going into the next few games."

