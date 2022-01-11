Dundalk agree deal to sign Brentford’s Welsh U21 midfielder Joe Adams

Dundalk have returned to Brentford for another Wales U21 international after agreeing a deal to sign midfielder Joe Adams.

The Lilywhites last week announced the arrival of goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard from the Brentford B side.

And Stephen O'Donnell has now moved to wrap up the signing of midfielder Adams who played with Sheppard at Brentford and is also in the Wales U21 squad with him.

Adams came through the Bury academy initially and broke into their first team before moving to Brentford in 2019 on a three-year deal.

He had a brief loan spell with Grimsby last term, but has spent the majority of his stay with the London club lining out for their 'B' side.

After breaking into the Wales set-up at U-17 level, Adams won caps at U19 and U-20 level before stepping up into the U-21 side and he scored in a 2-1 defeat to Ireland last March.

The signing of Adams should be announced in the coming days.