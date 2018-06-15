Dundalk kept the pressure on Cork City at the top of the Premier Division with their eighth successive league win.

Duffy on song as Dundalk turn on the style in Derry

Cork City’s late winner against Bohemians ruined an almost perfect night for Stephen Kenny’s side, who barely had to get out of first gear to get the win against an understrength Derry side.

It looked as if both teams would go in level at the break but disaster struck Derry and in particular Gerard Doherty four minutes before half-time as Dundalk took the lead, Robbie Benson’s shot from the edge of the area too hot to handle for Doherty, who fumbled it into the net. Dundalk increased the pressure after the break and got their second goal just past the hour mark.

Michael Duffy raced past Jamie McDonagh before chipping in a cross which Patrick Hoban met with a powerful header which crashed back off the crossbar. Dylan Connolly was the first to react to the rebound and he prodded into the net to all but end the game as a contest.

The points were secured on 74 minutes as Jamie McGrath’s shot from distance took a wicked deflection straight into the path of Hoban in the area, and the forward simply swept the ball past Doherty for his 19th goal of the season. Dundalk were still not content however, and substitute Kristian Adorjan had an immediate impact as he picked out Duffy in the area and the former Derry man somehow curled the ball past Doherty for a sensational finish.

DERRY CITY – Doherty, Doyle, Toal, McDermott, McDonagh, Doherty, Hale, McEneff, Cole, Hale, Patterson ( Farren 69). DUNDALK – Rogers, Gartland, Hoare, Shields (Gannon 75), Duffy, Hoban, McGrath (Murray 83’), Massey, Connolly (Adorjan 80), Benson, Cleary.

REF – Paul McLaughlin.

