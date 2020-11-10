Dublin, Limerick and Wexford clubs express interest in joining LOI First Division

St Francis FC's home at John Hyland Park could soon be playing host to League of Ireland football once again

Clubs from Dublin, Limerick and Wexford have expressed an interest in joining the senior ranks in the League of Ireland next season.

And competition by two outfits from Wexford for a licence could pose a major headache for the FAI as they also try to accommodate how to secure a return for Limerick to senior football.

Last week the FAI asked for "expressions of interest" from clubs about competing in the First Division in 2021, though the terms stated by the FAI said this was only open to clubs who were not already competing at senior level.

That would have prevented Premier Division clubs from entering a second team as Shamrock Rovers did, amid huge controversy, in 2020. The FAI had set today (Tuesday) as the deadline for expressing an interest and at least three outfits are keen to take part.

Treaty United, who fielded teams in Limerick at men's underage level as well as the Women's National League in 2020, following the expulsion of Limerick FC, said they are keen to restore senior status to the city.

"Our aim remains to oversee a return to League of Ireland men's football to the region. The focus and energy of my board has been on delivering a successful application and we look forward to working with the FAI throughout the process," said Conn Murray, club chairman.

A new entity in Wexford, called Yola FC, have also stated their desire to take part but if they do apply, that would put them in direct competition with Wexford FC with both clubs planning to play at Ferrycarrig Park.

Dublin side St Francis, who played in the League of Ireland between 1996 and 2001, after which they were absorbed into the set-up at St Patrick's Athletic, are also keen to take part.

"St. Francis Football Club can confirm we have made contact to the FAI regarding an expression of interest in partaking in the League of Ireland first division. It is potentially an aim of the club to regain its League of Ireland status as part of the many development pathways we want to offer for our members of all ages and the local community that St Francis serves," the club said in a statement today.

"As such we have written to the FAI to express an interest in rejoining the league of Ireland; and have asked for a meeting to consider the feasibility either now or in the future of having, not just a Senior team, but underage teams for both boys and girls, playing in the national leagues."

