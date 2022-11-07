Drogheda United starlet Emre Topçu receives Turkey call-up

Highly-rated Drogheda United player Emre Topçu has been called up for national duty with the Turkish U18 side.

Turkey’s U18 team boss Tolunay Kafkas, who won 39 caps for Turkey as a player (1994-2002), is aware of the links between Drogheda United and Trabzonspor, a club he served as a player and manager. And he has been alerted to the breakthrough this season of Topçu.

The Duleek-born player lined out for Dublin sides St Kevin’s Boys and Belvedere before joining the Drogheda academy in 2020, he made his first-team debut for Drogheda in a 2-0 loss to Sligo Rovers in September, had his first start in the 6-0 loss to Shelbourne and finished the season with four league appearances.

The club recently tied him down on a two-year professional contract.

The son of a Turkish father (who was a professional footballer) and an Irish mother, Leaving Cert student Topçu has now been named in the Turkey squad for two U18 friendlies against Uzbekistan later this month, the majority of the squad based in Turkey but with players also drawn from Bayern Munich, FC Koln and St Pauli.

A number of Irish-based young players with dual eligibility have been scouted out by other nations, including Wexford FC prospect Filip Wasilewski, who has been capped at U16 level by Poland but others such as Kevin Zefi and Josh Giurgi are committed to Ireland.