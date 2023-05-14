Drogheda United offer full support to Ben Curtis after defender steps away from football for mental health reasons

Drogheda United have offered their full support to their player Ben Curtis who says he has decided to step away from football due to mental health issues.

The highly-rated Meath native joined Drogheda from St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of the season and played in the first two games as United were unbeaten in both. He has not featured since February and now the teenager has taken to social media to state that he was suffering with his mental health.

And his club reacted by saying they understood his reasons and insisted the player was always welcome at the club. “Everyone at Drogheda United is incredibly proud of our young player, Ben Curtis, for having the bravery to speak about his mental health struggles. We fully understand & support Ben’s decision to step away from football,” Drogheda said in a statement. "We wish him all the best & he knows he is always welcome in our club.”

In a post on Istagram, Curtis outlined his reasons for opting to stop playing now.

“Just want to come on here and firstly give everyone peace of mind with myself as I’ve had a few messages over last few days regarding what’s going on with me.

"For the last 3 years I’ve been suffering with my mental health and woke up every single day not knowing who I am or what my purpose is for myself. I kept this all into myself and as time went on and on it got worse. It feels like these heavy metal chains wrapped around my neck holding me down and keeping me from moving.

“A few days ago I got the courage to speak up and get help, this was a really hard thing for me too and makes me emotional even writing this, the support I have had from my family and partner since speaking up has been amazing and has made this so much easier for me.

“I have made the decision for myself to step away from football altogether , I just want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and been there for me. Mental health is a silent killer and you should never be afraid to speak up and get help. You’re not alone.”