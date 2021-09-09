Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy hit with additional two-game ban for angry radio interview

Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy has received an additional two-game suspension for an interview he gave after his dismissal from the sideline during last Friday's draw with Sligo Rovers.

Clancy had only just returned from a three-match suspension when he was sent to the stands by Rob Harvey on the advice of fourth official Derek Tomney.

In the aftermath of the game, Clancy opened up with his frustrations on refereeing standards within the League of Ireland in an impassioned interview with local radio station LMFM, where he said it was making him question his future in the league.

The Meathman also spoke of his particular issues with Tomney after previous encounters earlier this season.

His broader point was related to the volume of sideline dismissals in the league - echoing comments from Waterford manager Marc Bircham, who spoke out about how difficult it is for managers to appeal decisions.

The episode prompted considerable debate in league circles about the dynamics of the relationship between officials and managers and the overall disciplinary process.

Clancy said he expected sanction for his comments and he was called to a hearing on Wednesday. He was supported by his employers, who sought legal help in presenting a case on his behalf.

It's understood that Drogheda were satisfied with the hearing and the conclusion, which was an additional two-game ban for the interview on top of the automatic one-game sanction for the red card.

Clancy is allowed on the sideline for Friday's league game with Bohemians but will be back in the stands for league encounters with Waterford, St Patrick's Athletic and Finn Harps.