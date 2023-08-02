Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty turns down Cork City move

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty has turned down the opportunity to become the new boss of Cork City.

Independent.ie has learned that Cork City made an approach over the weekend to speak with Doherty (43) who has impressed working under a tight budget with the Louth club.

It's understood that Doherty held discussions with City but chose to stay put after considering his options.

The two clubs are in a battle to avoid the relegation playoff with Drogheda six points clear of the Leesiders with 11 games remaining.

Cork City parted company with Colin Healy in May and their new Sporting Director Liam Buckley is heading up an interim management team.

After a bright start, City announced in June that Buckley and Richie Holland would remain in charge for the rest of the season.

However, City are without a win in six league matches and the offer to Doherty involved him taking over immediately.

Drogheda have won praise for their performances as they are a part-time team competing in a division where eight of the 10 clubs are full-time. UCD, the other part-time team, are cut adrift at the bottom.

The Boynesiders are in advanced talks with American investors with a view to improving their financial situation going forward.

This would help Doherty with a view to retaining players for next term and the ex-Shelbourne boss has decided to stay where he is.