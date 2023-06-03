Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty aims to hold onto star Lincoln loan pairing

Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty is hopeful on-loan pair Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui will remain at the club beyond the summer break amid discussions with parent club Lincoln City.

The teenage pair arrived in Louth last January on half-season loan deals. Despite a slow start to the season, Draper (18) has come to the fore in recent weeks, with the striker bagging five goals and two assists in his last seven starts.

Ahui (19) played every minute of Drogheda’s opening 13 league games, before he suffered an injury against Derry, and subsequently missed trips to St Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers last month, although he did return in last weekend's win against UCD.

Both featured in Drogheda’s 1-0 defeat to Cork City last night, as Draper started and Ahui came off the bench, and with two games remaining until the league's two-week summer break, Doherty says he and Lincoln City are currently working on a solution with a view to keeping the pair at Weavers Park beyond June.

“It’s a tricky one, because they (Lincoln) want them to play and are really, really happy with them here,” said Doherty.

“We are still working with Mark Kennedy (Lincoln manager), who was here (last night). The only thing is that our season goes to November, and if they go back in November they have no football for two months. So we are working on something at the moment for a solution. We’ll see, but Lincoln are very happy with them here and the two lads are happy.

“People were probably wondering about Elicha (not starting against Cork). He has been great for us but has been injured and had three games in a week. He was on four yellow cards as well and they get wiped (after last night).”

Drogheda had the opportunity to extend their lead on ninth-placed Cork City to eight points last night, but Tunde Owolabi’s second-half strike, helped by an error by goalkeeper Colin McCabe, saw Cork pick up a massive three points and cut that gap to just two points.

While Doherty said his side had been playing very well in recent weeks, he labelled the defeat as their poorest display of 2023 to date.

“It’s our poorest performance of the season, 100pc, but we have been playing really well and it’s very hard to be critical of the lads,” he added, with Drogheda next in action at Shelbourne on Monday.

“In the first half I turned around to Daire (Doyle - assistant) and said ‘imagine paying 15 Euro to watch this’, because it was just one of those games where the quality was lacking.

“I’m very disappointed with the goal. Tunde breaks, in fairness to Colin, he has been coming out and clearing things and people will probably say ‘where was the goalkeeper’ but he was probably doing the right thing. It’s a bit schoolboy, one clearance between two and Tunde scores. We were punished.

“Cork are a really good side, they have won three in a row now. It could have been us but it wasn’t. It was a big three points for Cork, but it’s not the end of the world.”

Ahead of Monday, there's been nothing between Drogheda and Shels so far this term, with two draws in two clashes, but Doherty insists his side must raise their levels for the trip to Tolka Park.

“It’s the first time this year where I’ve said our performance has to really, really get better, or we’ll get nothing on Monday,” he added, with midfielder Ryan Brennan suspended for the game after picking up a fifth booking last night.

“Shels drew and obviously had a good performance up in Derry. It’s funny, the last two bank holiday Mondays we played Shels. We were beaten on the Friday against Dundalk (last April) in the 90th minute and felt a bit sick. But we turned it around and could have beaten Shels, went 1-0 up and hit the crossbar.

“Hopefully we’ll get a couple of bodies back. There are a couple of square pegs in round holes but the lads have been brilliant. There is absolutely no criticism from me, they have been excellent.”