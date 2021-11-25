Drogheda United face exodus as cross-channel clubs eye up four promising stars

Drogheda United are in danger of losing four players to clubs in the UK after the performances of Tim Clancy's young squad this year opened doors across the water.

Motherwell are strongly considering an offer to attacker Mark Doyle (23) who is also wanted by St Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne. The Scottish top flight side have already completed a raid for Bohs U-21 star Ross Tierney and are keeping an eye on the Irish market.

Centre half Dan O'Reilly is on the radar of Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton. Their manager Stuart Taylor knows the scene here having previously managed Limerick and he is keen on the 26-year-old who was with Fulham in his younger days.

Right back James Brown is set to train with Championship side Blackburn and League Two outfit Bristol Rovers in the coming weeks in an attempt to make an impression overseas although - similar to Doyle - the 23-year-old will have no shortage of offers at home with St Patrick's Athletic, Dundalk and Bohemians amongst his suitors. Brown and Doyle have both sprung to prominence under Clancy and were integral members of the side that won promotion last season and they have comfortably coped with the step up.

Promising teenage midfielder Killian Phillips (19) has also been lined up to spend some time with the Crystal Palace U-23 side during the off-season. He broke into the first team this term and is likely to have other options if he decides to leave Ireland at this stage of his development.