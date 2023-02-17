Drogheda hold firm as Shelbourne fire blanks on opening night

Jack Moylan of Shelbourne, left, is tackled by Elicha Ahui of Drogheda United at Tolka Park. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Shelbourne kicked off the season with a frustrating draw against Drogheda – the Reds were twice denied by the post while Matty Smith also missed a glaring open goal in a feisty encounter at Tolka Park.

Shels hit Drogheda for six when the sides last met in Drumcondra, but couldn’t find the net on opening night as the Louth side produced a fine defensive performance.

Despite a recent investment plan failing to come to pass and hanging uncertainty over the future of Tolka Park, there is a buzz around Shelbourne and their manager Damien Duff, the league’s star name.

But although it’s early days, these are the type of games Shels need to be winning if they are to kick on.

Duff’s charges should have been win front midway through the first half, as Seán Boyd pounced on an error by Ireland U-18 cap Ben Curtis.

Boyd charged down on goal and squared across, but put his head in his hands in total disbelief when Smith sent his shot wide from 12 yards.

Boyd, Shels’ top scorer last term, was inches away minutes later as his driving effort from 25 yards smacked the post.

Drogheda were much improved after the break and forced Shels into several clearances, before Boyd’s acrobatic effort was well blocked by 18-year-old Elicha Ahui, on loan from Lincoln City. Paddy Barrett almost netted a debut goal on 70 minutes but saw his header denied by the upright after Tyreke Wilson’s expert cross.

The Reds bombarded Drogheda’s box late on, but the goal proved elusive as the visitors held on for a valuable point. After a solid debut season for Duff, securing seventh and an FAI Cup runners-up finish, the challenge for 2023 will be to not only to maintain that standard, but improve on all fronts. Three points would have been the perfect start.

SHELbourne – Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Molloy; Farrell, Lunney, Coyle (Ledwidge 65), T Wilson (JR Wilson 77); Smith (Leavy 77), Boyd (Robinson 82), Moylan (Caffrey 82).

DROGHEDA Utd – McCabe; Ahui, Keeley, Curtis, Weir; Deegan, Brennan (Noone 88); Markey (Grimes 77); Foley, Draper, Rooney.

Ref – P McLaughlin





