Drogheda defender James Brown set for move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers

Drogheda United will lose one of its top defenders after Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that James Brown will make a move to Ewood park.

The 23-year-old right back was impressive for the Louth side in 2021, and had been linked with a move to both Championship side Blackburn and Bristol Rovers, who are in League One.

Brown also had options at home, with St Patrick's Athletic as well as Dundalk and Bohemians interested. In a blow to Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty, Blackburn boss Mowbray today confirmed that after impressing on a three-day trial, Brown will make the move to England.

It has been reported that Brown will initially link up with the Blackburn U-23 squad.