Drama continues at Dundalk as Shane Keegan signals intent to quit managerial post

The drama at Dundalk has taken another twist after team manager Shane Keegan signalled his intention to resign his post.

Keegan is prepared to walk away from the Louth club following a turbulent period where his status as a Pro Licence holder saw him ‘promoted’ to a new post ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Italian Filippo Giovagnoli is understood to be the main decision maker in the dressing room but Dundalk held a pre season press conference where they said Keegan would be picking the team.

That is because Giovagnoli lacks the requisite Pro Licence qualifications to formally continue as manager.

However, Dundalk’s presentation of the new ticket was met with a degree of scepticism, especially with Giovagnoli remaining a dominant voice on the sidelines - although he was instructed to sit in the stand last week.

Keegan was believed to be uncomfortable with the overall arrangement and on Friday he indicated he was ready to walk away.

Dundalk play St Patrick’s Athletic tonight and Keegan's exit leaves the Louth club in a difficult situation on the sidelines with a temporary solution needed.

The FAI Cup holders have taken one point out of their first four games and there was strong speculation that Giovagnoli was on the way out after last weekend’s loss to Bohemians.

But US based chairman Bill Hulsizer remains a supporter of the man he plucked from the New York youth scene last August.

Read More

Online Editors