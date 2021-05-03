Drama at the death as Drogheda strike late to deny Bohemians

Bohemians hopes of a first victory in four games were dashed at the death as youngster James Clarke secured a point for Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.

Clarke used his head to level the score in the 93rd minute, diverting the ball into the back of James Talbot's net after a corner ricocheted off the otherwise imperious Dawson Devoy.

His pass had set Scottish forward Liam Burt on his way to open the scoring on the hour mark, with Burt latching onto the ball over the top of the Drogheda defence, and with goalkeeper David Odumosu advancing quickly, his dinked finish nestled in the far corner.

Neither side came into the game with any form to speak of. Drogheda, for as much as manager Tim Clancy had been talking up their performances, hadn't won in four. Bohs arrived on Boyneside having suffered three straight defeats.

Devoy shot over with just 60 seconds on the clock while the returning Anto Breslin tested Odumoso with a low drive. The goalkeeper, recalled to the side after five games on the bench, was equal to it.

Drogheda's only glimpse at Bohs' goal before their equaliser came when Chris Lyons dragged a shot harmlessly wide.

DROGHEDA - Odumosu; Brown, O'Reilly, Massey, O'Shea (Clarke, 74); Deegan, Phillips, Heeney (Hyland, 58); Markey (Bermingham, 78), Lyons, Doyle.

BOHS - Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy; Burt (Moylan, 84), Tierney (Omochere 64), Wilson (Ward, 64); Kelly.

REF - J McLoughlin