Doyle and Clancy bring their old pals act to Saint Pat’s

Eoin Doyle has a good sense of humour, and he pokes fun at his new boss Tim Clancy by recalling their first meeting as players together at Hibernian when the Meathman, who moved to London as a teenager and has a wife from Belfast, spoke with a hybrid of all the accents.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s big winter capture from Bolton Wanderers quickly adds that he could always see that Clancy was manager material, and there is acknowledgement from both parties that the dynamics of their friendship will have to be tweaked.

However, there’s no denying that it helped Doyle to end his time in England with 18 months remaining on his contract. A quick conversation with Saints chairman Garrett Kelleher confirmed that a good contract was available for an accomplished striker.

All he needed to do then was clear things up with Bolton, a complicated enough discussion given that Doyle was first-choice striker with the League One team. To illustrate the point, he scored against Rotherham as recently as last Saturday week, and knew the significance of the goal at the time – this was going to be his final league game in the UK. Their manager Ian Evatt, also a former team-mate, was understanding.

In truth, the biggest diplomatic issue he faced was telling his in-laws as his wife Ciara’s family are big Shamrock Rovers fans who assumed he might return to Tallaght.

“I had to march into the house there yesterday with a big bag of scones as a peace offering,” laughs Doyle, who reckons he is coming back to a younger and more professional league than the one he departed in 2011.

Access to the streaming service from overseas built his enthusiasm levels but the only downside at the moment is the Dublin housing market, with Ciara and their three kids staying in Liverpool until he sorts things out here.

“I’ve had sleepless nights the last few nights looking for places. I will be over and back to Liverpool until we do,” said Doyle, who already runs a childcare business here – Lily’s Before and After School Care – that he set up from afar in England in tandem with his e former Sligo Rovers team-mate Danny Ventre.

Clancy is delighted to have Doyle on board, and it’s an example of the type of player he can attract in his new job. As Drogheda United manager, he had to shop in a different market given their part-time training schedule, with UK clubs reluctant to send loan players there. The Saints set-up is more attractive.

“They have accommodation, they have full-time football and European football this year as well, so it’s a different conversation,” says Clancy, who will look to strengthen his squad with players from that profile.

Scottish winger Matty Smith has yet to give an answer on his intentions with Bohs, Sligo Rovers and Derry City all in the mix. The player is tempted to go the Lee Desmond route and move to America, and is understood to be swaying between St Pat’s and Derry if he stays in Ireland.