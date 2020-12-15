'Down the line, there might be the opportunity to offer long-term contracts' - Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton

New Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton has expressed confidence that Michael Duffy will stay at the club unless reported interest from England comes to fruition.

Huddersfield, Peterborough and long-term admirers Shrewsbury have been linked with a move for the winger and he told the Derry Journal that he is open to considering a move away.

That was at odds with the growing confidence around Dundalk that Duffy would stick around for next season.

Former Northern Ireland international Magilton addressed the situation with out of contract players at his unveiling, and indicated the club, who did announced the signing of Norwegian striker Ole Erik Midtskogan on Tuesday, felt Duffy was happy there and certainly would not be going anywhere else in the league.

"I hope not," said Magilton, who has agreed a four-year deal to leave the IFA and join the Louth club.

"It's our job to make sure we put an offer together that Michael would like to stay at Dundalk. Michael is now in a position where he can speak to other clubs and just today, I believe, there's interest from England.

"Michael wants to pursue his international career, that might be an opportunity for him to do that. If Michael doesn't go down that route, we will certainly be presenting an offer to Michael and last time I spoke to Michael he was extremely happy at Dundalk and to be fair he's been outstanding."

Dundalk lost Sean Hoare to Shamrock Rovers earlier this week and an issue with negotiations has been the club's reluctance to offer long-term deals, whereas Hoare has secured that in Tallaght.

Chairman Bill Hulsizer has been central to contract negotiations where Dundalk have only offered players one-year deals, with the club holding the option for a second.

Magilton was unable to confirm that Dundalk will budge on this approach in the short term, while acknowledging that it was far from ideal to have a large number of the squad out of contract at the end of a season.

"In an ideal scenario, you'd hope to avoid that," he said. "It's the player, isn't it? It's making sure you secure the services of the players that you think will help you win football matches. Down the line, there might be the opportunity to offer players long-term contracts. But again, I think that's just each individual case being taken on an individual basis. That makes sense."

John Mountney will follow Hoare out of Oriel Park and is bound for St Patrick's Athletic. Londoner Nathan Oduwa is not expected to return in 2021, and it also appears that the long-serving Dane Massey - a stalwart of the Stephen Kenny era and the club's rise to prominence - will not be offered a new deal. Question marks also hang over the future of back-up keeper Aaron McCarey even though Gary Rogers has left.

Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Kelly, Brian Gartland, Sean Murray and Dave McMillan are expected to pen new deals - contracts are basically agreed with the first named pair - while Magilton said the club have also spoken with Jordan Flores. It's understood the Englishman has interest from Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic.

In addition to Duffy's situation, the main outstanding issue to resolve is the future of Sean Gannon, another star of the Kenny era. There have been positive noises around Gannon's intentions in the last week but it's believed that he is yet to make a final decision and Shamrock Rovers are believed to have moved into pole position for his capture ahead of St Patrick's Athletic.

Another issue behind the scenes at the club is that chief operating officer Martin Connolly, an integral member of staff, has gone on leave. It's understood that he was asked to do so while it is worked out if there is a role for him going forward. Connolly is the brother of ex-Dundalk owner Andy Connolly, and has filled a variety of positions through a long association with his local side.

"He is on leave, and that is something that the board and Martin will be discussing," said Magilton, who has a broad brief that goes beyond recruitment and will extend to day-to-day business decisions and the general running of affairs.

