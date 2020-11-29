Double on for Hoops after Aaron McEneff brace sees them past Sligo and into FAI Cup final

A general view of the action during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Semi-Final match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The chase for their first league and cup double in 33 years is on course as Shamrock Rovers got their way past Sligo Rovers and into the FAI Cup final, thanks to a two-goal delivery from Aaron McEneff.

And there was another boost for the Tallaght club ahead of next Sunday's decider, against either Dundalk or Athlone Town, as Greg Bolger came off the bench to make his first appearance since he suffered a broken leg in July while another injury victim, Neil Farrugia, also played a role, both men offering more options to manager Stephen Bradley for that final with their return to fitness.

Bradley's assistant Glenn Cronin was technically in charge for this game, Bradley serving the second game of a three-match touchline ban which will also see him watch the final from the stands and not the dugout, but Rovers had no slip-ups on the day.

The Sligo camp had spoken of the need to have a game plan to avoid a repeat of their most recent visit to Tallaght, when they were 2-0 down at half time and lost 4-0, but that plan was out the window as early as the fourth minute, when McEneff put the home side ahead. Jack Byrne floated in a corner which Rhys Marshall flicked on and McEneff had time and space in the box to finish past Ed McGinty.

The Hoops were initially unable to add to that lead, Marshall heading wide on 24 minutes, while a Marshall ball put Graham Burke into a good position on 29 minutes but his effort was wide of the target.

Those misses gave the away side an opening and Sligo were in control for a spell, the impressive full back Lewis Banks a constant threat. He saw his shot saved by Alan Mannus on 33 minutes, while on 38 minutes a Banks cross was met by the head of Ronan Coughlan, only for Mannus to save again, Sligo encouraged by that good spell.

But just before half time McEneff popped up again to effectively kill off the tie. The Derry native, a recent call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad, started the move deep out wide, brought Burke and Marshall into the play and he picked up a ball from Marshall to drive home his second of the day.

Sligo would regret their missed efforts in the first half as they struggled to create much in the second half, Garry Buckley with a long-range effort saved by Mannus on 55 minutes while Coughlan was off-target with an effort on 74 minutes.

As the fog descended on Tallaght Stadium the Hoops remained in control and Sligo keeper Ed McGinty was needed, saving from Marshall on 66 minutes, while Burke was well wide of the target on 67 minutes after he was set up by a clever cross from Sean Kavanagh.

The home side were able to use the comfort of that 2-0 lead to empty their bench, a welcome return for Cup veteran Bolger who now has a week to play his way into the side for that Lansdowne Road final while Farrugia, Danny Lafferty, Dean Williams and Darragh Nugent also got game time.

