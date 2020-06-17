| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Discussions are ongoing' - Dundalk chairman claims US investors still interested in FAI support after loan request 

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer, pictured, right, with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern. Expand

Close

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer, pictured, right, with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer, pictured, right, with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer, pictured, right, with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer has confirmed he has spoken with the FAI on behalf of American investors that remain interested in providing financial support to the cash-strapped association.

Hulsizer claims that an April request from an FAI official for what he described as a loan of 'one million dollars' was tied in with conversations around the streaming contract for the league.

That followed on from previous correspondence earlier this year related to the possibility that a US consortium would come together with a view to taking a stake in the Aviva Stadium, a suggestion that would be complex given that government approval would be required.