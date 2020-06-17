'Discussions are ongoing' - Dundalk chairman claims US investors still interested in FAI support after loan request 

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer has confirmed he has spoken with the FAI on behalf of American investors that remain interested in providing financial support to the cash-strapped association.

Hulsizer claims that an April request from an FAI official for what he described as a loan of 'one million dollars' was tied in with conversations around the streaming contract for the league.

That followed on from previous correspondence earlier this year related to the possibility that a US consortium would come together with a view to taking a stake in the Aviva Stadium, a suggestion that would be complex given that government approval would be required.

Hulsizer told Independent.ie he was in contact with senior FAI figures yesterday and stressed that, from his perspective, the doors haven't been closed on any proposal.

"Everything is ongoing," he said. "Discussions are ongoing. Everything is exploratory at this point."

Expand Close FAI Interim Deputy Chief Executive Niall Quinn. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FAI Interim Deputy Chief Executive Niall Quinn. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The 77-year-old is the father of Matt, the billionaire co-founder of investment firm Peak6 who are Dundalk's principal owners.

But he has indicated that the parties looking at the FAI's position are drawn from a broader network of business contacts.

He declined to be drawn on their identities, stating: "I can't say because the individuals I am dealing with have various holdings. There are investment groups that act in concert, and there are rich and knowledgeable people that act individually."

The long term streaming rights for the League of Ireland were a factor in talks - but not the only matter discussed - and it's understood that the external group were keen for any loan to be guaranteed against assets.

Hulsizer does feel that the online broadcast of games has potential that should be investigated.

It has featured heavily in the behind closed doors football debate, but the concept has divided opinions with critics believing it's not a realistic short term income solution to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn had referred to interest in the US market.

"We have worked with Mark Russell, who is the (FAI) Commercial Director," said Hulsizer. "I will tell you that he's straight up, I've been really impressed with him.

"We discussed the streaming rights but we had not made any decisions as to whether we want them or not. And that was more based not on their value, but whether we could do a good enough job - being novices in the industry - to get the full value of them for the League of Ireland.

"Streaming is going to be really important to the League of Ireland. We have talked to some well connected, expert people in the US and have told the FAI that even if we don't take it, we are going to share that information with Mark Russell because, in the end, it's going to be better for the League of Ireland.

"I don't want to say more on that because if details are to be given out, they should go to my counterparts in the League of Ireland before they get washed out in the press."

The FAI are set for more talks with representatives of the Premier Division sides today with a view to resuming the 2020 season.

Clubs were unhappy with the package presented last Friday as compensation offers were basically drawn from pooled prize funds and UEFA solidarity money that was coming their way eventually.

The four European qualifiers were each asked to contribute €100,000 into the pot, an idea that they rejected, and it prompted Hulsizer to detail his own dealings with the FAI.

He says that he 'wants the best for Irish football' but is also looking to protect the investment in the current champions.

Expand Close St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher

"My goal is to make Dundalk one of the best teams in the world but if we don't have a league to play in, that's going to be pretty hard to do," he said.

"Will I accomplish that in my lifetime? Who knows. But that's the goal. We are spending money, we are investing. We think we will get it back. I do resent anyone inferring that we're greedy.

"This business that we don't care about the league is malarky," added Hulsizer, who has again pointed out that the other European clubs have secured local council support to upgrade their respective stadiums whereas Dundalk must operate off their own steam if they are to upgrade Oriel Park.

"When I was asked for the money (€100,000), I said I'm not giving money to convince the other clubs to finish the league.

"To me, there are much bigger problems in finishing the league than a payment of salaries. You can't take 18 games out of a season and consider it the same league.

"Sligo has zero points. So the odds of them climbing out of relegation with 13 games to go versus 31 games to go are much worse. How do we make sure that Sligo has a fair shot?"

Read More

This feeds into the view that serious discussions on promotion, relegation and the football merit of an abridged campaign will be required even if the FAI can somehow get over the main hurdle which is the cash concerns.

"This is a complex problem. Its not going to go away in a day and all we need is to make sure that everyone is on the same track," said Hulsizer.

"My problems are different to Bohs' problems, or Shamrock Rovers' problems or Waterford's problems or Sligo's problems. We need to devise a strategy that helps all of them because the league needs to be better.

"We have an obligation to do that. Once you say you're a professional league, then you have to be professional."

The FAI said they would not be commenting when asked if outside parties, including anybody associated with Dundalk, had made an offer to contribute financially to 2020 restart efforts.

In a letter to three FAI board members, St Patrick’s Athletic owner Garrett Kelleher said he had learned of attempts to help financially that were rejected.