Dinny Corcoran got Bohemians’ season off to a winning start with the only goal of the game against newly promoted Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

Dinny Corcoran gives Bohs all three points at Dalymount Park

Though the home side started brightly with newcomer Danny Mandroiu prominent, it was Harps who carved the first opening on 20 minutes.

New signing Daniel O’Reilly met skipper Gareth Harkin’s free kick to see his downward header come back off the butt of a post. Bohemians regained the initiative to finish the half strongly, creating something from nothing on 38 minutes.

The impressive Mandroiu was involved again, setting up Luke Wade-Slater who needed little invitation to shoot narrowly wide from distance. Three minutes later the most incisive move of the half had the the home ahead.

Corcoran initially stepped over Keith Ward’s diagonal pass to allow the ball through for the run of Keith Buckley.

The low cross was then turned home by Corcoran, in off a post.

Harps had keeper Peter Burke to thank on the double just before the hour mark.

First Mandroiu worked a one-two with Ward to force Burke to push a low drive out for a corner.

From Ward’s floated delivery, Rob Cornwall somehow contrived to head wide from just yards out.

A minute after that, skipper Derek Pender’s cross found Ward who saw his shot saved at the post by Burke.

Burke was there again to rescue Harps on 65 minutes, getting down to save Conor Levingston’s tame shot after Mandroiu played in him. Corcoran skied the rebound over the crossbar.

Bohemians: Talbot; Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy; Wade-Slater (Swan, 80), Buckley, Levingston, Ward; Mandroiu (Allardice, 90+1); Corcoran (Byrne, 88).

Finn Harps: Burke; Kavanagh, Todd, Logue, O’Reilly; McAleer, Borg (Coyle, 64), Verdon (McNamee, 81), Harkin, Cretaro (Place, 64); Boyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)

