Devine inspiration ensures Dalymount roar returns for in-form leaders Bohs with win over Dundalk

It was barely a whimper last year but the Dalymount roar is back, in full voice, as the old ground’s biggest attendance for over a decade was treated to a Bohemians display worthy of their table-topping status.

The Gypsies failed to land a blow on Dundalk in their forgettable season of 2022, just one point from four games, but Declan Devine’s side were superior in almost every area here.

A shapeless Dundalk side were unable to trouble Bohs ’keeper James Talbot until a late revival yielded a goal from sub and debutant Yohannes Yli-Kokko. That 90th-minute goal from the Finn made sure that the six minutes of injury-time were more nervy than they needed to be for the home side but for the second week in a row, Bohs let a 2-0 lead slip, but by no further than a one goal.

The Bohs goals came from two of the players who seriously under-performed last season but look fresh this year, Jordan Flores and Declan McDaid, while Ali Coote in midfield has the bit between his teeth again, and in defender Kacper Radkowski Bohs have unearthed a gem. The home fans in the crowd of 4,432 have already been won over by the Pole after his solid presence at the back.

This is a new era for the Gypsies, with just one of the Bohs starting XI from their final clash with Dundalk last term involved here.

And that new-look side had the edge from early on, though for all their possession they found clear-cut chances had to come by. Dundalk appeared to have reached the halfway point with their goal intact but just before the break Bohs went ahead.

Bohs were awarded a free on the edge of the box after Louie Annesley fouled Dylan Connolly and Flores stepped up with a sublime dead ball to beat Nathan Shepperd. On 71 minutes Afolabi, a constant threat, brushed aside Connor Malley to set up McDaid for a fine finish to make it 2-0.

Dundalk looked beaten until Yli-Kokko found space from outside the box to fire home past Talbot, but Dundalk had no more to offer as Bohs racked up back-to-back wins.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Buckley, Horton, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell, Flores; Connolly (Akintunde 83), Coote (Twardek 83), McDaid (Nowak 77); Afolabi (Williams 83).

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Annesley, Boyle, Muller, Davies (Tulloch 80); Lewis (Yli-Kokko 36), Doyle (Elliott 75); Sloggett, Malley (Martin 75), O’Kane (Kelly 55); Hoban.

REF – Rob Harvey