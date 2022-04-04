Derry storm six points clear at top of the table with victory over UCD

Derry City's Will Patching celebrates with team-mate Patrick McEleney, right, after scoring their side's first goal during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division victory over at the UCD Bowl. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Will Patching broke UCD’s resolve with a thumping free kick as Derry City moved six points clear at the top of the Premier Division table.

Ronan Boyce added a second goal to give Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side further capital gain as they’ve now defeated all five Dublin clubs in their unbeaten start to the season.

Derry’s fifth straight win means UCD still await their first as they sit three points adrift at the foot of the table.

But for the brilliance of UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy and the frame of his goal Derry might have been several goals to the good at the interval.

The visitors carved the first real chance of the game on 10 minutes with Matty Smith bringing a superb save from Healy.

The College keeper was there again minutes later when tipping Cameron Dummigan’s drive onto a post.

McGonigle then wasted a one-on-one when firing wide before the frame of the goal came to the Students’ rescue again on 26 minutes; Brandon Kavanagh’s dipping volley cannoning back off the underside of the crossbar.

Healy did well once more to push a Patrick McEleney drive round a post early in the second half.

Patching then saw a tremendous shot shave the crossbar with skipper Eoin Toal having a goal disallowed as the pressure mounted.

But there was to be no denying dominant Derry as they finally got their fully deserved breakthrough on 67 minutes.

Jamie McGonigle was fouled some 25 yards out.

Patching made no mistake with a direct free kick that found the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Derry sealed their win on 78 minutes.

Cameron McJannet’s low cross from the left ran all the way to the far post where right-back Boyce arrived to side foot past Healy.

UCD: Healy; Yoro, Todd, Osam; Gallagher, Verdon (Caffrey, 61), Keaney, Ryan (Duffy, 72); Brennan (Higgins, 72); Kerrigan, Whelan (Gill, 84).

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, S McEleney, Toal, McJannet; Dummigan, P McEleney (Thomson, 75); Kavanagh (McLaughlin, 85), Patching (Malone, 85), Smith (Akintunde, 71); McGonigle.

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork).