Derry spoil emotive night for Dundalk at Oriel Park in front of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Joe Adams of Dundalk in action against Brandon Kavanagh (left) and Ciaron Harkin of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Oriel Park. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The fresh slate at the start of a new league season tends to allow supporters to dream. For most, expectations are yet to be dampened by harsh realities or crushing defeats. This year, fans of Dundalk and Derry will expect year-on-year improvement as a minimum.

With Stephen O’Donnell at the helm and new faces aplenty, Dundalk will seek to put their horrid 2021 behind them. Returning heroes in the boardroom, dugout and on the field have restored a sense of positivity around Oriel Park.

Derry, emboldened by Philip Doherty’s financial backing and a closed season of eye-catching signings, will surely see European qualification as a must. Ruaidhrí Higgins isn’t publicly entertaining title talk for now.

Two debutants – 19-year-old Steven Bradley and veteran Mark Connolly – twice handed Dundalk the lead before Derry replied to spoil an emotive night for the home crowd.

O’Donnell handed starts to nine winter arrivals. Such is the player turnover in the last three months, only seven of Dundalk’s 20-man match-day squad played any part in the defeat to Derry at the same venue on the final day of last season.

Derry bore a more familiar look at the outset of a new campaign. Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan played against their old club – but Patrick McEleney had to wait for his reintroduction to a familiar crowd.

It’s no surprise that Stephen Kenny, who won 15 major honours with both clubs, chose this game for his first taste of league action in 2022. He witnessed a new-look Dundalk enjoy the better of the first half.

The home side were worth their lead when it arrived via a new face with a familiar name.

On-loan Hibs winger Bradley picked up the ball on the right and cut inside where he curled a shot beyond the reach of Maher and into the far corner.

Oriel Park cheered for one of their new bright young hopes, albeit it was strange to hear that particular name spoken of so effusively in the stands.

They led for seven minutes. Jamie McGonigle left Andy Boyle behind in midfield and raced clear.

His low cross was perfect for Joe Thomson to sidefoot in at the back post. Connolly turned in Robbie Benson’s corner to go ahead again.

However, as was the case in the first half, Dundalk relinquished it shortly after. James Akintunde raced down the left and crossed for Jamie McGonigle to head in unopposed as the sides couldn’t be separated.

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Bone, Connolly, Boyle, Macari (Hanratty 90); Benson, Doyle (Kelly 60); Bradley, Williams (Ward 82), Adams (Sloggett, 60); Hoban.

DERRY CITY – Maher; Toal, McJannet, Coll; Dummigan, Harkin (McEleney 62), Patching, Lafferty (Akintunde 62); Thomson, Kavanagh; McGonigle.

REF – R Harvey (Dublin)