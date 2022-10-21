Derry slip in title race as they settle for a draw against Shelbourne

Jack Moylan of Shelbourne celebrates following his goal against Derry City. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry City lost ground in the league title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell last night.

Jack Moylan opened the scoring in the second half, with Joe Thomson hitting the leveller.

The game’s first chance arrived on seven minutes when Will Patching picked out Ronan Boyce at the back post with a free, but the full-back couldn’t keep his header on target despite being unmarked 10 yards out.

The half’s only shot on target came on 12 minutes when Kameron Ledwidge tried his luck with a rasping 30-yard drive that Brian Maher did well to tip over the bar.

Jamie McGonigle and Patrick McEleney both sent efforts off target from the edge of the area as the teams went in scoreless at the break.

Will Patching drew a save out of Brendan Clarke on 55 minutes before sending a 30-yard free well over the crossbar. That was followed by an effort from Michael Duffy which whistled wide from a tight angle.

The game was turned on its head on 69 minutes when Brian Maher passed the ball straight to the feet of Jack Moylan who fired gratefully and powerfully beyond the keeper’s grasp to the top corner.

Derry got their goal on 83 minutes however, when Michael Duffy supplied the cross for Joe Thomson to touch to the net just inside the box.

The Scot had a chance to win it at the death when he met a Sadou Diallo cross, but he couldn’t direct it on target.

Derry City – Maher; Boyce (Graydon 71), Connolly, McEleney (Akintunde 80), McJannet; Dummigan, McEleney, Kavanagh (Diallo 58), Patching (Thomson 71); Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 58).

Shelbourne – Clarke; Wilson, Negru, Griffin, Byrne; Ledwidge, Molloy, Coyle (Lunney 63), Farrell; Moylan (Carr 88), McManus (Dervin 76).

Ref – D Tomney.