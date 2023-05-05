Derry move towards league leaders after win in Drogheda

Drogheda 0 Derry City 1

Derry City now sit within striking distance of the top of the Premier Division as they saw off a dogged Drogheda United at Weavers Park.

Putting the disappointment of their Bank Holiday defeat to Shamrock Rovers behind them would have been a priority for Ruaidhri Higgins and securing three points against opposition they have endured recent struggles against is a fine way to do it.

It won’t be lost on anyone of a Derry persuasion that Rovers’ defeat of league leaders Bohemians has now brought them within three points of the summit themselves. The victory on Boyneside was secured by Adam O’Reilly’s first-half strike, his first in a Derry shirt.

It came at the end of a fine move by the visitors. The recalled Jordan McEneff backheeled the ball into O’Reilly’s path and he struck an unerring drive into the bottom corner.

Ultimately, Cian Kavanagh won’t be left to rue his wayward header shortly after. Freddie Draper struck the crossbar before the break, beating Brian Maher but not the goal-frame with an impudent dink. It was the second game in a row the teenager struck woodwork on home soil.

However, unlike Monday when he hit the net in any case, Maher denied him an equaliser with a sprawling save in the second half. From point blank range, his header should have found the net.

United lost two key defenders to injury but despite Derry going for the kill with changes of their own, the game ended on a knife edge.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega (Heeney, 21), Keeley (Davis, 75) McNally; Brennan, Deegan; Grimes (Foley, 62), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Patching, 64); Graydon (O’Neill, 74), Kavanagh (McGonigle, 75), Duffy (Boyce, 75).

Referee: Damien MacGraith