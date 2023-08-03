Derry hope experience can steer them past Finnish test

Derry City's Cian Kavanagh, right, celebrates with team-mate Michael Duffy after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg against KuPS at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Derry City stand alone as a League of Ireland side in control of their European destiny, with Ruaidhrí Higgins’ charges carrying a one-goal lead into their decider with Finnish league leaders KuPS (5.0, Irish time).

On paper, they will face a tougher test in this evening’s return with Derry’s location in the territory of the United Kingdom actually helping their prospects seven days ago as tight entry rules prevented the three African members of the KuPS squad from travelling.

Ibrahim Cisse, Collins Sichenje and Clinton Antwi will come back into the equation and that will strengthen the hosts’ defensive options although playmaker Urho Nissila, an important part of their plans, departed the club before the close of the July window.

Derry have travelled in confident form, though, believing that they are now finally showing what they can do with an injury crisis eased up.

While Patrick McEleney is still managing an injury issue, the availability of the skipper along with Michael Duffy, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan has allowed Derry to hit a run of form at the right time. The quartet have all thrived in tricky European ties with Dundalk and while this Derry group are bidding to become the first Candystripes team to go through two European rounds since Stephen Kenny’s 2006 crop, the reality is that members of the squad have negotiated trickier tests – much as the KuPS camp have given off positive vibes.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 3rd August

“We’ve put ourselves in an unbelievable position,” says Duffy.

“We know how tough it will be out there but we’ll go there and try and replicate what we did last Thursday and hopefully we can go and create history because it’s been a long time since Derry has got to the third round stage.

“Those players coming back into their team and with them playing at home it’s obviously a positive for them but we just have to think about our positives from last week and believe we can pull something off.

“They’re a well-drilled team but once we got into our stride and got our press right we were able to get on top.”

If Derry can hold their nerve defensively, an area where they have improved since the return of Mark Connolly to full fitness, then they will collect an additional €300,000 to bring their European pot this term to €850,000.

The assumption was that the winners of this tie would face Swiss top dogs Basel, but they suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to Kazakh side Tobol Kostanay in last week’s first leg, with two red cards complicating their task. Basel need to execute a comeback in Kazakhstan to stay alive.