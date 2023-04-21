Derry get title aspirations back on track with confidence-boosting win in Cork

Colm Whelan of Derry City celebrates with teammate Ollie O'Neill after scoring his side's third goal

Derry City didn’t produce their best but their greater cutting edge was more than enough to get their title aspirations back on track.

It was a vital, confidence-boosting win at Turner’s Cross, their first in four lifting them back into second, five points behind Bohemians.

Cork City remain stuck in ninth. Despite some early promise, their hopes of a response to their defeat away to UCD were punctured under the weight of goals either side of half-time from Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy, on his first start of the season.

The breakthrough would come in the immediate aftermath of a Cork chance. Matt Healy had a dangerous half-volley blocked by Cameron McJannet and from the rapid counter, the visitors won their fourth corner.

Duffy’s whipped near-post delivery was added to by Boyce and arrowed into the far bottom corner.

When Derry snared their second goal on the hour mark, it was all too straightforward. Ben Doherty beat a man deep on the left and slipped the ball to Duffy, whose low shot squirmed under Jimmy Corcoran’s dive.

Barry Coffey hit the crossbar before the game was briefly paused late in the second half after a number of bottles were aimed in the direction of Derry keeper Brian Maher. It was announced that the match “would be abandoned if any more missiles were thrown onto the pitch”.

Whelan, just on during that break in play, ended it moments later with Derry’s third after Ryan Graydon and Oliver O’Neill were denied.

Tunde Owolabi made his case for a start off the bench, testing Maher with a swerving shot before beating him with a stoppage-time consolation goal.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Häkkinen; A Bolger, M Healy; C Murphy (D Krezic 51), B Coffey (T Olowabi 78), E Varian (J O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76); R Keating.

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce, S McEleney, C McJannet, B Doherty; A O’Reilly, S Diallo; R Graydon (B Kavanagh 85), O O’Neill (M Ward 85), M Duffy (C Whelan 74); C Kavanagh (C Coll 74).

Referee: R Harvey.