Derry frustrated in stalemate battle

Sligo Rovers frustrated Derry City on their way to a deserved point at the Brandywell last night.

After scoring a last gasp winner against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend, City fans came into this in fine voice and they were almost celebrating another spectacular goal early on as Brandon Kavanagh’s curling effort from 20 yards was brilliantly tipped over by Ed McGinty.

The Sligo goalkeeper was beaten just two minutes later when McGonigle crept in behind the Sligo defence and lobbed the ball past McGinty only for the ball to come back off the crossbar.

It was Derry who went in at half-time fortunate not to be behind as Sligo struck the crossbar with the last kick of the first half. Lewis Banks drilled the ball right across the face of goal and David Cawley stuck out a leg and directed it past Maher but onto the frame of the goal.

Sligo restarted well , and Derry were fortunate as Greg Bolger’s superb pass found Will Fitzgerald and his cross was met by Aidan Keena, but his effort just cleared the crossbar. Derry’s frustration grew, with Sligo happy to hold out.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Coll (Lafferty 77’), Toal, McJannett, Dummigan, Thomson (Smith 60’), Patching, McEleney (Boyce 60’), Kavanagh, Akintunde, McGonigle.

SLIGO – McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Pijnaker, McCourt (Kirk 65’), Fitzgerald, Bolger (Morahan 74’), McDonnell (Keogh 87’), Cawley, O’Sullivan, Keena (Mata 87’).

REF – Damian McGraith.