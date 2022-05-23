Derry fail to take advantage of Hoops slip as last-gasp Seamas Keogh strike secures points for Sligo

Seamas Keogh scored an injury-time cracker to earn Sligo Rovers all three points at home to Derry City at the Showgrounds.

The substitute was not long on the field but had already threatened the Derry goal before smashing home a dramatic winner in the third minute of time-added-on.

It was a dream first result for interim manager John Russell, who took the hotseat on Sunday after Liam Buckley’s departure from the club.

But it was a major setback for Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, whose second-placed team could not take advantage of a rare slip-up from leaders Shamrock Rovers in Drogheda.

Defender Buckley deservedly opened the scoring on 20 minutes, after turning Adam McDonnell’s corner into the net at the far post when Derry had failed to clear – with his celebration referencing the birth of his son last week.

It came about after the lively Aidan Keena turned on the edge of the area and saw his effort on goal deflected wide.

Jamie McGonigle was equally as alert at the following end, however, and he had Derry level before half-time after taking full advantage of a fortuitous deflection in the Sligo defence.

Buckley’s clearance spun back off a team-mate towards the Derry man, who swivelled and fired low to the net.

Despite the setback, the home side remained in the ascendancy in the second half, and midfielder McDonnell twice was denied by Derry keeper Brian Maher.

But former Southampton youth player Keogh stole in at the death to claim the winner.

SLIGO – McGinty, Horgan, Buckley (Pijnaker 70), Blaney, Kirk, Bolger, Morahan (Keogh 85), Fitzgerald, McDonnell, O’Sullivan (Heaney 80), Keena.

DERRY – Maher, Boyce, McEleney, Toal, McJannett, Lafferty (Smith 59), Thomson, Dummigan (Kavanagh 26), Patching, McGonigle, Akintunde.

REF – P McLaughlin.