Derry dump Shamrock Rovers out of Cup with clinical display to set up semi clash with Treaty United

Derry City progressed to their first FAI Cup semi-final since 2016 as they defeated ten-man Shamrock Rovers after extra-time at a sold-out Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Jamie McGonigle put the hosts ahead early on before Rory Gaffney’s second-half strike forced extra-time. Strikes by former Hoops Daniel Lafferty and Brandon Kavanagh secured the win on Sunday, as the Candystripes look to lift their first FAI Cup in a decade.

Rovers were reduced to ten just before the break as captain Lee Grace saw red for bringing Patrick McEleney down inside the box, though Will Patching gave the visitors a lifeline when he squandered the spot kick.

In the lead up to the tie, Derry manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admitted he wanted to make the Brandywell a “horrible place to visit,” and they did for long spells of the clash. The Hoops’ dreams of a league and cup double are over for this year, after a frustrating evening in which the 2019 cup winners created little going forward. Their focus will soon switch to clinching their third successive league title, though Derry sit one point behind with two more games played.

Read More

Derry came into the quarter-finals in terrific form, with five successive wins without a goal conceded. Higgins opted to make one change from Derry’s 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Tuesday, as former Manchester City youth Sadou Diallo replaced Ryan Graydon.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley made four changes from Thursday’s 3-0 Conference League defeat to Gent, as Leon Pohls, Neil Farrugia, Sean Kavanagh, and Aaron Greene came in for Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, and Dylan Watts.

The first chance of the evening came to the hosts. Will Patching’s free-kick found an unmarked Cameron Dummigan at Rovers’ back-post, but Pohls was quick off his line to deny Derry an opener.

Derry took the lead on 17 minutes through McGonigle, who nodded in Mark Connolly’s ball. Connolly could have volleyed McJannet’s expert cross but opted to knock it back to McGonigle who netted his first goal in almost three months.

Higgins’ side were inches from a second minutes later when Dummigan smacked the crossbar with a thumping effort from 30 yards, as the Hoops struggled with Derry’s intense start.

Rovers had little joy going forward in the first-half, with experienced defender Connolly doing a fine job of frustrating Gaffney. The hosts cut through Rovers’ back line again on the half-hour mark, but McGonigle couldn’t get on the end of Dummigan’s through ball.

Derry missed a golden opportunity to double their lead five minutes before the break, as Patching’s penalty smacked the crossbar. Rovers were reduced to ten after Grace brought down McEleney inside the box, but the Candystripes couldn’t make the gift count.

Derry’s Ronan Boyce went close after the break, but saw his shot smartly saved by Pohls. On the hour-mark, McJannet found McGonigle with a terrific cross, but the Dungiven native skewed his effort wide.

The hosts were made to rue their several missed chances, as Gaffney levelled the tie on 66 minutes with his eleventh of the season. Neil Farrugia danced his way into the opposite box and squared to Lyons, whose shot was parried by Brian Maher, and the Galway man made no mistake from close range.

Substitute Joe Thomson’s effort was well saved by Pohls with 15 minutes remaining, but Derry couldn’t take advantage of the extra man, with the Hoops defending strongly in a back four for much of the second half. McJannet’s injury time header sailed just wide before the referee blew for extra-time.

The sold-out Brandywell soon found their voice again when substitute Lafferty put Derry back in front six minutes into extra-time. The local boy shrugged off O’Neill and met Michael Duffy’s corner to score his first goal of the season. Kavanagh played a superb one-two with James Akintunde, before the 21-year-old fired past Pohls to net his first of the season, and secure a semi-final berth.

FAI CUP SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Waterford v Shelbourne

Derry v Treaty

Ties to be played weekend of October 16

DERRY - Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney (Lafferty 73), McJannet; Duffy (Graydon 113), Dummigan, Diallo (Kavanagh 83), Patching (Thomson 71); P McEleney, McGonigle (Akintunde 71).

ROVERS – Pohls; Gannon, Cleary, Grace; Farrugia (Watts 97), Kavanagh, McCann (Finn 83), Lyons; Byrne (Burke 88), Gaffney (Power 88, Tetteh 105), Greene (O’Neill 40).

REF – R Hennessy.