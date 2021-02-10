Derry confirm loan signing of Ireland U19 international Joe Hodge from Manchester City

Derry City have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester City's Irish starlet Joe Hodge.

The English born teenage midfielder is regarded as one of the top prospects within the Irish underage set-up and his decision to come to these parts for a spell has been viewed as a major positive from a longer term perspective.

His parent club were keen for Hodge to get experience in men's football and ex-League of Ireland midfielder Fergal Harkin oversees their loan operation.

Hodge (18) was Ireland's U-17 Player of the Year last term but also stepped up to U-19 level for the European Championships in 2019 and is expected to be a part of Jim Crawford's U-21 side going forward.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Joe to Derry City” said Derry boss Declan Devine.

“It’s a high profile loan signing for us given that Man City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Joe is one of their top young talents and current ‘Scholar of the Year’.”

“Of course Joe is just 18 years old and this will be his first venture into senior football.”

“We want to help him evolve and to enjoy this opportunity. I’m hoping that his spell with Derry City will play some small part in the youngster fulfilling his potential.”

“I’d like to thank Manchester City for their assistance in getting the deal done and assure them we will look after the lad.”

Derry have space in the engine room after the departures of Conor McCormack, Conor Clifford and Gerardo Bruna and Hodge is expected to start the season at the base of their midfield with the Candystripes keen to use the technical abilities of the new recruit to dictate their style.

Hodge has joined on an initial six month loan but it's possible it will be extended until the end of the League of Ireland season in November if all parties are satisfied.

