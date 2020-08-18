Derry City's Europa League tie against Lithuanian club in doubt

Derry City's Europa League tie, due to be played in Lithuania next week, is in doubt after the government in Vilnius imposed new restrictions on those travelling to the Baltic state from Ireland and the UK.

Derry, who announced on Tuesday evening that manager Declan Devine had agreed one-year contract extension, were listed to play FK Riterai in the first round of the Europa League next Tuesday, in Vilnius.

The game was allowed to go ahead as there were no travel restrictions for the Derry party at the time the draw was made earlier this month, with Lithuania on the Irish government's green list for travel.

But the government in Vilnius today announced that those arriving from five countries, including Ireland and the UK, had to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Lithuania due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in those five countries.

"Persons arriving from or via the affected countries are required to self-isolate," Lithuania's department of health said.

City's Europa League tie may now have to be moved to a neutral venue, a logistical nightmare for the two clubs.

