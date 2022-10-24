Derry City's draw with Sligo hands Hoops third title in succession

24 October 2022; Cameron Dummigan of Derry City, centre, leaves the pitch after the drawn SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Derry City at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers are league champions for the twentieth time after Derry City could only manage a stalemate against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Needing a win to prolong their title challenge to next Sunday at the very least, the Candystripes were foiled by an impressive performance from former Hoops goalkeeper Richard Brush in the Sligo goal.

The result means City cannot catch the Tallaght men who sit seven points clear with two games to go.

Returning to the scene of their last domestic defeat in late May, Derry started well but were gradually pegged back.

Joe Thomson almost caught out Brush five minutes in, but fired wide from 30 yards out. While City went route one 15 minutes later when Thomson got on the end of Brian Maher’s punt forward, sending Ryan Graydon through. The ex-Longford man firing straight at Brush however.

The Candystripes, chasing a first title in 25 years, hit a rough patch in this game in which they had Maher to thank for keeping the score level on multiple occasions.

The Irish Under-21 international kept out Adam McDonnell’s powerful free-kick on 28 minutes. While the same man denied Aidan Keena from point blank range seconds later.

Derry finished the half on the front foot. Brush needed to back-peddle to keep hold of Cameron Dummigan’s looping header six minutes from the break. While the Birmingham native pushed away Cian Kavanagh’s effort from the angle before the interval.

Kavanagh was guilty of passing up the game’s best opportunity ten minutes after the re-start. The 26-year-old somehow blasting wide from five yards out after another Will Patching set piece worried the Sligo rearguard.

Brush swept into action again on 65 when he scrambled across his goal to get a touch on substitute Jamie McGonigle’s glancing header. While a Derry man did just enough to divert Mata’s goalward header away from danger moments later.

With little to lose, the FAI Cup finalists introduced Patrick McEleney, Jordan McEneff and Danny Lafferty with eight minutes to go.

But the move did not pay off as the title slipped away. In fact, it was the hosts who almost stole the show in the second minute of added time when Mata’s volley crept narrowly wide of Maher’s far post.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 78), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell, Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 72); Frank Liivak (Max Mata 57), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan HT); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce (Jordan McEneff 82), Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 82); Sadio Diallo, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Jamie McGonigle 63); Ryan Graydon, Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 82); Cian Kavanagh (Michael Duffy 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle.