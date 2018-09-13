The Brandywell Stadium in Derry is set to be renamed in honour of the late Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride.

Derry City's Brandywell Stadium to be renamed in honour of the late Ryan McBride

Derry City and Strabane District Council held an online vote with 71% of people voting in favour of the name change.

The stadium will now be officially named 'The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium'.

Councilors gave their backing to the move after the successful public vote.

McBride passed away suddenly on March 19 2017, days after playing his final game for the club. He was just 27-years-old.

Born and raised in Bluebell Hill Gardens, a stone's throw from the stadium, McBride's family had campaigned for the name change as a fitting tribute to their lost loved one.

McBride played 177 games for Derry City and experienced FAI and League Cup success.

His death shocked the city of Derry and the wider footballing community and his funeral was attended by President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said it was a fitting tribute to the former captain.

"Ryan's life, on and off the field, has left a great legacy in our city and the club and its players will continue to draw inspiration from him for many years to come," she said.

"It is fitting that Ryan's legacy should live on through the stadium and the club he loved."

Belfast Telegraph