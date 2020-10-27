Derry City throw season into disarray after confirming entire squad are self-isolating after positive Covid test

Derry issued a statement on Monday night saying they were not in a position to play the league game in Tallaght. The FAI have now confirmed that the game is off.

Derry City's season has been thrown into turmoil after it was confirmed that the club would put their entire playing squad into isolation for 14 days, meaning that Wednesday's Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers and the weekend FAI Cup clash with Sligo Rovers are off.

And the FAI will now need to find a new date for that Cup quarter-final while it's expected that Shamrock Rovers will be awarded a 3-0 win instead of the proposed league game.

Derry issued a statement on Monday night saying they were not in a position to play the league game in Tallaght, a key night for the Hoops as they were due to receive the Premier Division game in what was billed as a live TV game, after a player and member of the coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. And the FAI have now confirmed that the game is off.

"Derry City Football Club have confirmed to the Football Association of Ireland that they are unable to fulfil Wednesday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Shamrock Rovers due to positive COVID-19 test results from players and staff at the club," an FAI statement said.

"The club have also informed the FAI that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has stood down their entire first team squad and staff for a 14-day period of self-isolation, until November 6th inclusive, following these positive tests.

"As a result of this confirmation from Derry City FC, the failure to fulfil Wednesday night’s fixture against Shamrock Rovers will now be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee in accordance with FAI Rules and the Participation Agreement. Derry City’s Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final with Sligo Rovers, which was due to be played at the Showgrounds this Sunday, has been postponed. The FAI will look at potential new dates for this fixture in due course."

Derry have one more league game to play, apart from the Rovers fixture, away to Cork City on November 8th, but Derry's finish to the season is less than certain as the club are not clear of the danger of relegation.

Online Editors