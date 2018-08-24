Derry City through to FAI Cup quarter-finals after late penalty heartache for St Pats

Maybe, just maybe, it’s an omen for a certain event being played at Croke Park next Sunday, but last night an Ulster team wearing red and white found what they needed to get the better of those boys in blue from the capital.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s an omen for a certain event being played at Croke Park next Sunday, but last night an Ulster team wearing red and white found what they needed to get the better of those boys in blue from the capital.

And it was veteran Derry City keeper Ger Doherty, who last week celebrated the 20th anniversary of his first-team debut for his hometown club, who sparked emotional scenes, his penalty save from Ian Turner deep into injury-time denying the blue-clad St Patrick’s Athletic the equaliser.

Adrian Delap was technically the match-winner for Derry, the Donegal native poking the ball past Saints goalkeeper Brendan Clarke for the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time.

But only for Doherty’s save – what a way to celebrate his birthday – it could have been a different story.

In an incredible finale, the visitors were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of added time after Dan Seaborne fouled Simon Madden, but there was to be no lifeline for the Saints as Doherty saved Turner’s spot-kick.

Unlike the Cup final meeting of the two clubs in 2006, last night’s second round tie was far from a classic, the game catching fire beneath Derry’s driving rain only in the last 10 minutes as Pat’s pressed for an equaliser.

Liam Buckley’s men were at their most threatening in that closing spell, evident in that late penalty, but the damage was already done by that stage as a close-range finish from sub Delap, who hails from the Donegal townland of Ray.

The Saints’ away form ahead of last night’s trip up the N2 was awful, just one win from the last 13 games outside of Richmond Park, and they knew from early on in this Cup tie that they’d need a lot of bottle and effort to come through unscathed, and only for a series of saves from keeper Clarke they would have been behind at the break.

There was some positive stuff from the Dublin club in the opening stages ,Conan Byrne going close with a header.

Once the 20-minute stage had arrived, Derry got over those early nerves and began to take a grip on the game, Aaron McEneff at the heart of everything they did. McEneff’s pass teed up a shot for Ben Fisk but Clarke put in the required save.

On 37 minutes, Clarke came to the Saints’ rescue in a big way. Jamie McDonagh’s pass was just perfect for McEneff and he fired in a shot which Clarke saved, the Saints goalkeeper again on hand to keep out a rebounded effort from Ronan Hale.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels no doubt used his half-time team talk to tell his players that this tie was there for the taking. But how they were to go about doing that was the test for City, unable to make their possession count and really trouble a Saints back four who were standing firm.

Two minutes into the second half Derry threatened again, McEneff getting on the end of a good move but his cross/shot went across the face of the goal and didn’t worry Clarke too much.

Pat’s had a rare foray forward on 64 minutes, Dean Clarke the danger to Derry, but when the ball finally fell to Brennan his strike was way off target.

Derry were wondering just how they’d get past Clarke but 10 minutes from time they found a way, subs Aaron Splaine and Delap with the move that was finished off by Delap.

That goal sparked an angry response from Pat’s and they pressed hard for an equaliser, sub Killian Brennan a danger, leading to that foul on Madden by Seaborn.

Turner’s penalty was on target, but Doherty kept it out with his trailing leg – the last act of a tense night as Derry march on.

DERRY CITY – Doherty; McDonagh, Cole, Seaborne, McHattie; Ronan Hale, Rory Hale, McEneff, Shiels (Splaine 46), Fisk (McNamee 93); Roy (Delap 53).

ST PAT’S ATH – B Clarke; Madden, Desmond, Toner,

Bermingham; Lennon, Clifford (K Brennan 86); D Clarke (Leahy 86), R Brennan, C Byrne (Turner 76); Campion.

REF – N Doyle

Online Editors