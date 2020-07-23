Derry City sign experienced English winger Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill, left, is pictured with Derry City manager Declan Devine after signing a short-term deal with the Candystripes

Derry City have completed the signing of well-travelled English winger Adam Hammill.

The 32-year-old graduate from the Liverpool academy previously worked with City boss Declan Devine when he was assisting Stephen Kenny at Dunfermline.

Hammill joined Dunfermline as one of his loan moves from Liverpool and went on to have permanent spells with Barnsley, Wolves, Huddersfield, Barnsley, St Mirren and Scunthorpe.

Mick McCarthy paid £500,000 to bring Hammill to Wolves when he was in charge at Molineux and he made 19 Premier League appearances for the club but he spent the lion's share of his career in the Championship, playing 294 times at that level.

He also had loan stints at Middlesbrough and Rotherham and was capped by England at U-21 level.

Hammill's last games came on loan from Scunthorpe to Stockport.

Devine said that the Covid-19 uncertainty and its impact on contracts in the lower leagues had opened up the possibility to sign Hammill on a short-term deal.

"I've known Adam for a long time and he’s a quality player who has had a wonderful career," Devine said.

"To be fair he's the type of player we wouldn’t have been able to bring to this league had it not been for the pandemic affecting the leagues in England.

"He's been here a few days now and already helping to bring out the best in others around him.

"I'm delighted he's at this club and I know that even though they can’t be in the stadium yet, our supporters will really enjoy watching him."

