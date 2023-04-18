Derry City set to name former Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin as assistant manager

Derry City will name Paddy McLaughlin as their new assistant manager this week, in time for Friday’s league game away to Cork City, after he confirmed his exit from Cliftonville.

Derry native McLaughlin had been in charge with the Reds since 2019 but the lure of his hometown club was too strong as manager Ruaidhri Higgins targeted Mclaughlin for the No. 2 role in the wake of Alan Reynolds’ departure to Waterford and the Belfast side confirmed that McLaughlin, a former Derry City player, had stepped down.

“Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as Manager,” Cliftonville said last night.

“All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the Club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019 Having provided a series of memorable highlights and Club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.”

With just one win in six games, Derry are looking to lift their season as they face a run of games against Cork City (away), St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers (both home).