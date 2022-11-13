Derry City set sight on Shamrock Rovers as they bid to build on FAI Cup success

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins hopes that cup joy can be the springboard to even better days ahead after securing the first major trophy of his managerial career.

Higgins feels that the substantial travelling support, who were the clear majority of the 32,412 crowd, reflect the health and potential of a club reborn.

"This club is a big club in Ireland and we haven’t won the FAI Cup in ten years, which is too long," said Higgins.

"God knows we might not win another one for ten years but hopefully not. You see the potential of the club today. The numbers that we travelled with. I don’t know what the numbers were that travelled but it’s ridiculous.

"And it’s for them. Can we use it as a springboard? Time will tell but that’s the ambition."

Higgins paid tribute to his assistant Alan Reynolds and players from outside of the city who have bought into the Candystripes experience.

"Alan Reynolds, for me, one of the shrewdest football people in the country," he said.

"He’s from Waterford, he’s got a wife and kids. The sacrifices he’s made for me. He deserves so much credit. He’s been fantastic. In May when we had a difficult period his experience was huge, his nous and know-how.

"I'm delighted for him as he lost the final as a manager many years ago (in 2004). I said this week would go a long way to removing the scars. We’ll enjoy a few days together, few pints and listen to live music.

"You look at Cameron McJannet today," continued Higgins, with a nod to the defender who scored twice.

"A lad from Milton Keynes who came over here a few years ago to get his career going, he has fallen in love with the place and our supporters have fallen in love with him. And, for me, he is one of the most underrated players in the country without a shadow of a doubt and I’m delighted for him today.

"There was also a strong reference for Ryan Graydon, the mid-season signing from Longford who was picked on the right side of midfield and thrived in the wide spaces.

"I don’t want to start singling players out but there are players with extreme potential," he said. "Ryan Graydon has played in the first division for most of his career and you can see when he gets space to run in to, the damage he can do."

Patrick McEleney insists Derry already have league champions Shamrock Rovers in their sights as they have vowed to build on their FAI Cup success by pushing for a league title next term.

Derry finished 13 points behind Rovers in the league table and Patrick McEleney, in his first season back at Derry and who lifted the trophy as captain to claim his fourth FAI Cup medal, says the squad are desperate to get close to Rovers in 2023.

"When I came back from day one I was here to try and win things. We missed out on the league but we won the Cup and that's a good start for us. It's a platform for us and we have to keep going," the 30-year-old said.

"We have to set standards every day to try and achieve things like this. We can get better, we can't stand still, we have to keep progressing. Shamrock Rovers are the benchmark, no doubt about that, we have to get above them to do anything. They are a well-oiled machine, been at it for years, we're at the start of a process as they were at one stage. We will keep progressing and see where it takes us.

"When I came back, we [Derry] were sleeping and standing still, hopefully we can kick start with this and not look back. You have to set standards, keep progressing. The likes of me and Mickey Duffy, Mark Connolly who has been outstanding, they all set standards for us every day," he added.

Michel Duffy was listed along with McEleney as a key re-signing to make the side a force again and he's also eager for the team to not let the opportunity slip.

"When Ruaidhri [Higgins] signed us he said he wanted to build a squad here that was capable of bringing trophies back to the Brandywell," Duffy said. "He wanted us to believe that we could do something special this year and I think we have. We pushed Rovers in the league and we have won a cup in style."