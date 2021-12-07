Derry City raid Oriel Park again to sign another Dundalk player – Cameron Dummigan this time

Dundalk have lost another player to rivals Derry City with the move to the Brandywell of Cameron Dummigan.

Derry's raid on Oriel Park had already yielded the signings of Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and Will Patching and now utility man Dummigan has made the same move, joining City on a two-year deal, with more concern for Dundalk fans over the exodus of players and the hold-up over Stephen O'Donnell's confirmation as their new manager.

“I’m delighted to welcome a player of Cameron’s quality and versatility to the club. It is very rare that a player is equally effective in a number of positions, but that’s certainly what he brings us," says Higgins.

“He has a wealth of experience behind him and is still only 25 years old so I would like to think he’s joining the club with his best years ahead of him.”

And Derry's shopping is nowhere near complete as they are close to agreeing a deal to sign attacking player Brandon Kavanagh. He had been on loan to Bray Wanderers from Shamrock Rovers last season, but City boss Ruaidhri Higgins is a big admirer of Kavanagh and a deal should be completed by the end of the week. He scored six goals from midfield for Bray last season and his signing increases Derry's attacking options even further.