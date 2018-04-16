Derry City punish 10-man Bohs to record sixth consecutive league win

Derry City made it six league wins in succession as they saw off Bohemians in an action-packed game at the Brandywell tonight.

It is now nine consecutive wins for Derry against Bohemians, who were left to rue a second half red card for Paddy Kavanagh as the moment the game got away from them.

Shane Supple was picking the ball out of his net on 20 minutes as Derry took the lead when Aaron McEneff engineered space and drilled a left-footed shot low past the Bohs keeper for his sixth goal of the season. But the lead lasted just six minutes as Bohs hit back in style, Dylan Watts racing in behind the Derry defence and hooking the ball over Gerard Doherty to level the game.

The Bohs goal was leading a charmed life and Supple was left standing again on 30 minutes as an incredible through ball by McEneff cut the Bohs defence apart and Ronan Hale raced onto it before driving a ferocious effort past the goalkeeper, only to rattle the upright which was left shaking. Dinny Corcoran missed a chance to give the visitors the lead before the break but, as they grew into the game, their hopes were hit by a 56th minute red card to Paddy Kavanagh for a lunge on Ronan Curtis.

Derry wasted no time in taking advantage as Rory Patterson lashed his team back into the lead with his fourth goal of the season after Supple had saved from Hale. Derry finally made the game safe in added time when Nicky Low raced clear, rounded Supple and slotted in his first ever goal for the Candy Stripes.

Derry City: Doherty, Cole, Peers, Toal, Doyle, McEneff, Hale, Low, Curtis, Patterson (Cofie 82), Hale (McDonagh 73). Bohemians: Supple, Leahy, Casey, Byrne, Moore (Devaney 87), Gannon, Corcoran (Stokes 61), Kavanagh, Buckley, Luney (Lyons 69), Watts.

REF – R Rogers.

