Derry City on course to face Czech side in Europa Conference League play-off as Robbie Keane’s Maccabi also learn fate

Michael Duffy of Derry City, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg match against Finnish side KuPS

Derry City are likely to face Czech opposition in the Europa Conference League playoff round if they can navigate a way past Kazakhstan's FC Tobol in round three.

UEFA today held the draws for the next stage of the competition so the teams kicking off two legged ties this week can have an idea of what to anticipate should they advance.

The winners of the encounter between Derry City and FC Tobol will play the victors in the meeting of Viktoria Plzen and Maltese side Gzira United.

Plzen would be strong favourites to advance with Gzira qualifying for round three after a penalty shootout win over Glentoran and then seeing off Dudelange, the club that enjoyed success over a misfiring St Patrick's Athletic.

Ruaidhri Higgins' Derry side will embark on their 6,000km trip to Kazakhstan tomorrow to face an opponent who opened up this section of the draw by enjoying a shock win over Basel, the Swiss top dogs who reached the semi finals last season.

FC Tobol are favourites to advance but it's still viewed as a winnable tie for the Candystripes if they can keep it alive until the second leg in Tallaght.

Plzen are an established European side but there were tougher options lingering in the draw.

Robbie Keane's Maccabi Tel Aviv have also learned their route.

They face AEK Larnaca over two legs in the third round and if they advance they will lock horns with either Celje of Slovenia or Neman Grodno of Belarus.

It's possible that the third round tie will prove tougher than what lies ahead at the final hurdle. Larnaca will pose a stern test for the rookie manager.